ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Have you ever wondered if it is legal to drive with a ball hitch on the back of your car or truck if you are not towing anything?

Some vehicles, such as SUVs or trucks, can come with a tow hitch installed at the factory, and many drivers who pull boat or cargo trailers, or trailer homes will attach one themselves.

If you’re curious as to whether you can drive with a hitch attached in Illinois without hauling a load at the back of your car, the answer is yes.

In 2007 and 2009, Illinois legislators attempted to amend the Illinois Vehicle Code to limit the length a hitch could protrude from the bumper to four inches, but the bills were not passed.

It is illegal if the gooseneck ball hitch obscures the license plate, however.

Illinois law requires any trailer in Illinois must be equipped with an electric turn signal light at the rear of the trailer. If the weight of the trailer and its load is over 3,000 pounds, two red reflectors on the rear of the trailer are also required.

Homemade hitches are illegal and are considered unsafe equipment by the Illinois Vehicle Code, according to the Illinois State Police.