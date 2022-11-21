ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re in a hurry and need to eat, a stop at a drive-thru can provide a quick meal break. But is it legal to eat in your car while driving in Illinois?

Illinois has more than 300,000 distracted driving crashes every year, and according to 2020 Census data, Illinois had 185 deaths resulting from distracted driving that year, the sixth-highest rate in the nation, nearly double the number of California, the most populous state.

Distracted driving while eating or drinking can increase the risk of a crash by 3x. Sending a text message can increase the risk by 4x, while reaching for an object increases the risk by 8x, according to Trusted Choice insurance.

Illinois banned using handheld devices in 2019, which was also the year the state made its distracted driving laws a moving violation.

A ticket for distracted driving is reported to your car insurance company and can increase your rates.

However, there is no law that says you can’t eat a cheeseburger while driving.

That doesn’t make it a good idea, as authorities say any activity other than having two hands on the wheel and eyes on the road increases the risk of an auto accident.