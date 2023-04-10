ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The deafening sound of a bullet exploding out of the barrel of a gun might not be recognizable if a suppressor is screwed onto the end of the barrel.

With a suppressor or silencer, the shot fired out of a .22 caliber handgun measured just 98 decibels. Without it? Close to 120db.

Firearms experts say that might interfere with your ability to take down a whitetail buck.

In Illinois, however, it is illegal to buy, sell, or own a gun suppressor.

In February, the American Suppressor Association Foundation (ASA) filed a lawsuit that challenges the state’s ban. The suit was filed on behalf of avid hunters who complain they can’t protect their hearing with suppressors while hunting in the state.

Eight states, including Illinois, currently ban silencers. Those states also include California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

More than 2.4 million Illinois residents are currently Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) card holders.