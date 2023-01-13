ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth.

But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live.

Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it comes to passengers riding in the open bed of a pickup truck.

In Wisconsin, if you are over 16 years old and seated in the box, it is legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck, but it is illegal to ride on the sides, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

It is also legal to ride in the truck bed with a topper on, so long as the exhaust system extends beyond the body of the truck.

Additionally, passengers can ride in a towed vehicle, such as a camper, so long as there is a working two-way communications system between the operator of the towing vehicle and the occupants of the towed vehicle.

These laws are the polar opposite of laws in Illinois, which prohibit anyone from riding in a truck bed unless the vehicle is going less than 15 miles per hour (an allowance to permit participation in parades or farming), and also prohibit passengers riding in a towed vehicle.