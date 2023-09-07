ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Highway Loss Data Institute’s list of the most stolen cars in America comes with a stark warning for drivers of a very specific model.

“If you own a Hellcat, you better check your driveway,” Matt Moore HLDI senior vice president said in a statement on the institute’s website. “These numbers are unbelievable.”

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and Dodge Charger HEMI are the most stolen cars in the country by a long shot, with the SRT Hellcat 60 times more likely to be stolen than average 2020-22 models, while the Charger HEMI was stolen more than 20 times the average.

The two cars feature large, powerful engines and have been cited as the most stolen vehicles since 2011, but that number has been rising.

For 2020-22 Charger SRT Hellcat models, there were 25 whole-vehicle theft claims per 1,000 insured vehicles, up from about 18 for 2019-21 models, HLDI reported. For comparison, the most-stolen 2017-19 model, the Infiniti Q60, had only 2 thefts per 1,000 insured vehicles.

Electric vehicles like Telsa cars are stolen less frequently than other models, possibly because they are often parked in well-lit or secure areas for overnight charging.

Kia vehicles, such as the Sportage, ranked high on the list. Vehicles by Hyundai and Kia accounted for a sharp rise in theft after a TikTok video showed thieves how to steal the vehicles by using a USB cord and a screwdriver.

Kia and Hyundai opted not to equip their U.S. cars with an “engine immobilizer” which renders the car inoperable in the event of a theft, making them easier to steal. The manufacturers settled a $200 million class-action lawsuit in May 2023.

Cars from General Motors were also among the 20 models with the fewest insurance theft claims.

Vehicles with the highest claims of theftVehicle size/typeRelative claim frequency
(100 = average)
Dodge Charger SRT HellcatLarge car6,128
Dodge Charger HEMILarge car2,197
Infiniti Q50Midsize luxury car878
Dodge ChallengerLarge car766
Land Rover Range Rover 4WDLarge luxury SUV611
Kia SportageSmall SUV479
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WDLarge luxury SUV460
Kia Sportage 4WDSmall SUV415
Honda CR-V 4WDSmall SUV409
BMW X6 4WDMidsize luxury SUV361
Kia RioMinicar359
Kia ForteSmall car357
Ford F-350 SuperCrew 4WDVery large pickup349
BMW X7 4WDLarge luxury SUV338
Ford F-250 SuperCrew 4WDVery large pickup337
Honda AccordMidsize car306
Ram 3500 crew cab long-wheelbase 4WDVery large pickup306
Infiniti Q50 4WDMidsize luxury car287
Nissan MaximaMidsize car284
Honda CR-VSmall SUV270
Vehicles with the lowest claims of theftVehicle size/typeRelative claim frequency
(100 = average)
Tesla Model 3 4WDMidsize luxury car (electric)3
Tesla Model Y 4WDMidsize luxury SUV (electric)3
Volvo XC90 4WDMidsize luxury SUV6
GMC Acadia 4WDMidsize SUV7
Tesla Model X 4WDLarge luxury SUV (electric)8
Volvo XC40 4WDSmall luxury SUV8
Tesla Model 3Midsize luxury car (electric)9
Chevrolet Trailblazer 4WDSmall SUV10
Lexus UX 250 hybrid 4WDSmall luxury SUV10
Volvo XC60 4WDMidsize luxury SUV10
Buick Envision 4WDMidsize luxury SUV11
Cadillac XT5Midsize luxury SUV11
Chevrolet Traverse 4WDMidsize SUV12
Land Rover Defender 4WDMidsize luxury SUV13
Buick Encore GX 4WDSmall luxury SUV14
Nissan LeafSmall car (electric)14
Mercedes-Benz GLE-ClassMidsize luxury SUV15
Subaru Ascent 4WDMidsize SUV15
Tesla Model S 4WDLarge luxury car (electric)15
Volvo XC60Midsize luxury SUV15

According to the report, vehicle thefts are on the rise across the United States, rising 59% from 2019 to 2022.