This photo provided by Stellantis shows the 2023 Dodge Charger, a large sedan that will be discontinued for 2024. (Courtesy of Stellantis via AP)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Highway Loss Data Institute’s list of the most stolen cars in America comes with a stark warning for drivers of a very specific model.

“If you own a Hellcat, you better check your driveway,” Matt Moore HLDI senior vice president said in a statement on the institute’s website. “These numbers are unbelievable.”

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and Dodge Charger HEMI are the most stolen cars in the country by a long shot, with the SRT Hellcat 60 times more likely to be stolen than average 2020-22 models, while the Charger HEMI was stolen more than 20 times the average.

The two cars feature large, powerful engines and have been cited as the most stolen vehicles since 2011, but that number has been rising.

For 2020-22 Charger SRT Hellcat models, there were 25 whole-vehicle theft claims per 1,000 insured vehicles, up from about 18 for 2019-21 models, HLDI reported. For comparison, the most-stolen 2017-19 model, the Infiniti Q60, had only 2 thefts per 1,000 insured vehicles.

Electric vehicles like Telsa cars are stolen less frequently than other models, possibly because they are often parked in well-lit or secure areas for overnight charging.

Kia vehicles, such as the Sportage, ranked high on the list. Vehicles by Hyundai and Kia accounted for a sharp rise in theft after a TikTok video showed thieves how to steal the vehicles by using a USB cord and a screwdriver.

Kia and Hyundai opted not to equip their U.S. cars with an “engine immobilizer” which renders the car inoperable in the event of a theft, making them easier to steal. The manufacturers settled a $200 million class-action lawsuit in May 2023.

Cars from General Motors were also among the 20 models with the fewest insurance theft claims.

Vehicles with the highest claims of theft Vehicle size/type Relative claim frequency

(100 = average) Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Large car 6,128 Dodge Charger HEMI Large car 2,197 Infiniti Q50 Midsize luxury car 878 Dodge Challenger Large car 766 Land Rover Range Rover 4WD Large luxury SUV 611 Kia Sportage Small SUV 479 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD Large luxury SUV 460 Kia Sportage 4WD Small SUV 415 Honda CR-V 4WD Small SUV 409 BMW X6 4WD Midsize luxury SUV 361 Kia Rio Minicar 359 Kia Forte Small car 357 Ford F-350 SuperCrew 4WD Very large pickup 349 BMW X7 4WD Large luxury SUV 338 Ford F-250 SuperCrew 4WD Very large pickup 337 Honda Accord Midsize car 306 Ram 3500 crew cab long-wheelbase 4WD Very large pickup 306 Infiniti Q50 4WD Midsize luxury car 287 Nissan Maxima Midsize car 284 Honda CR-V Small SUV 270

Vehicles with the lowest claims of theft Vehicle size/type Relative claim frequency

(100 = average) Tesla Model 3 4WD Midsize luxury car (electric) 3 Tesla Model Y 4WD Midsize luxury SUV (electric) 3 Volvo XC90 4WD Midsize luxury SUV 6 GMC Acadia 4WD Midsize SUV 7 Tesla Model X 4WD Large luxury SUV (electric) 8 Volvo XC40 4WD Small luxury SUV 8 Tesla Model 3 Midsize luxury car (electric) 9 Chevrolet Trailblazer 4WD Small SUV 10 Lexus UX 250 hybrid 4WD Small luxury SUV 10 Volvo XC60 4WD Midsize luxury SUV 10 Buick Envision 4WD Midsize luxury SUV 11 Cadillac XT5 Midsize luxury SUV 11 Chevrolet Traverse 4WD Midsize SUV 12 Land Rover Defender 4WD Midsize luxury SUV 13 Buick Encore GX 4WD Small luxury SUV 14 Nissan Leaf Small car (electric) 14 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Midsize luxury SUV 15 Subaru Ascent 4WD Midsize SUV 15 Tesla Model S 4WD Large luxury car (electric) 15 Volvo XC60 Midsize luxury SUV 15

According to the report, vehicle thefts are on the rise across the United States, rising 59% from 2019 to 2022.