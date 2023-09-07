ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Highway Loss Data Institute’s list of the most stolen cars in America comes with a stark warning for drivers of a very specific model.
“If you own a Hellcat, you better check your driveway,” Matt Moore HLDI senior vice president said in a statement on the institute’s website. “These numbers are unbelievable.”
The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and Dodge Charger HEMI are the most stolen cars in the country by a long shot, with the SRT Hellcat 60 times more likely to be stolen than average 2020-22 models, while the Charger HEMI was stolen more than 20 times the average.
The two cars feature large, powerful engines and have been cited as the most stolen vehicles since 2011, but that number has been rising.
For 2020-22 Charger SRT Hellcat models, there were 25 whole-vehicle theft claims per 1,000 insured vehicles, up from about 18 for 2019-21 models, HLDI reported. For comparison, the most-stolen 2017-19 model, the Infiniti Q60, had only 2 thefts per 1,000 insured vehicles.
Electric vehicles like Telsa cars are stolen less frequently than other models, possibly because they are often parked in well-lit or secure areas for overnight charging.
Kia vehicles, such as the Sportage, ranked high on the list. Vehicles by Hyundai and Kia accounted for a sharp rise in theft after a TikTok video showed thieves how to steal the vehicles by using a USB cord and a screwdriver.
Kia and Hyundai opted not to equip their U.S. cars with an “engine immobilizer” which renders the car inoperable in the event of a theft, making them easier to steal. The manufacturers settled a $200 million class-action lawsuit in May 2023.
Cars from General Motors were also among the 20 models with the fewest insurance theft claims.
|Vehicles with the highest claims of theft
|Vehicle size/type
|Relative claim frequency
(100 = average)
|Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
|Large car
|6,128
|Dodge Charger HEMI
|Large car
|2,197
|Infiniti Q50
|Midsize luxury car
|878
|Dodge Challenger
|Large car
|766
|Land Rover Range Rover 4WD
|Large luxury SUV
|611
|Kia Sportage
|Small SUV
|479
|Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD
|Large luxury SUV
|460
|Kia Sportage 4WD
|Small SUV
|415
|Honda CR-V 4WD
|Small SUV
|409
|BMW X6 4WD
|Midsize luxury SUV
|361
|Kia Rio
|Minicar
|359
|Kia Forte
|Small car
|357
|Ford F-350 SuperCrew 4WD
|Very large pickup
|349
|BMW X7 4WD
|Large luxury SUV
|338
|Ford F-250 SuperCrew 4WD
|Very large pickup
|337
|Honda Accord
|Midsize car
|306
|Ram 3500 crew cab long-wheelbase 4WD
|Very large pickup
|306
|Infiniti Q50 4WD
|Midsize luxury car
|287
|Nissan Maxima
|Midsize car
|284
|Honda CR-V
|Small SUV
|270
|Vehicles with the lowest claims of theft
|Vehicle size/type
|Relative claim frequency
(100 = average)
|Tesla Model 3 4WD
|Midsize luxury car (electric)
|3
|Tesla Model Y 4WD
|Midsize luxury SUV (electric)
|3
|Volvo XC90 4WD
|Midsize luxury SUV
|6
|GMC Acadia 4WD
|Midsize SUV
|7
|Tesla Model X 4WD
|Large luxury SUV (electric)
|8
|Volvo XC40 4WD
|Small luxury SUV
|8
|Tesla Model 3
|Midsize luxury car (electric)
|9
|Chevrolet Trailblazer 4WD
|Small SUV
|10
|Lexus UX 250 hybrid 4WD
|Small luxury SUV
|10
|Volvo XC60 4WD
|Midsize luxury SUV
|10
|Buick Envision 4WD
|Midsize luxury SUV
|11
|Cadillac XT5
|Midsize luxury SUV
|11
|Chevrolet Traverse 4WD
|Midsize SUV
|12
|Land Rover Defender 4WD
|Midsize luxury SUV
|13
|Buick Encore GX 4WD
|Small luxury SUV
|14
|Nissan Leaf
|Small car (electric)
|14
|Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
|Midsize luxury SUV
|15
|Subaru Ascent 4WD
|Midsize SUV
|15
|Tesla Model S 4WD
|Large luxury car (electric)
|15
|Volvo XC60
|Midsize luxury SUV
|15
According to the report, vehicle thefts are on the rise across the United States, rising 59% from 2019 to 2022.