Unusual Timing:

The workweek kicks off on a busy note thanks to a upper-level disturbance diving in from our neighboring states to the northwest.

This will bring not only the low risk for isolated severe, but also the potential for heavy rainfall throughout the day. As this low dives southeastward, it’ll draw an occluded/warm front northward, along with a little more moisture.

Severe Risk:

That front is likely to stall very close to the Stateline just as the low will be moving through. The end result could be a increased risk for a few isolated tornadoes, with gusty winds and hail up to 1 inch in diameter being secondary concerns. Again, the risk is low, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a Level 1, Marginal Risk.

The one key factor into determining where exactly we have the highest potential for rotating storms will be track of the low, but it does appear to be very close to the region.

And because the threat is during a time in which is not typically known for tornadoes, make sure you are staying updated on the situation. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings, whether that be from a NOAA weather radio, your cell phone, the First Warn Weather App, or by watching us on Eyewitness News!

Flooding Concerns:

Another big concern with Monday’s rain chances is the potential for flash flooding, especially for areas north of Interstate 88. As of this morning, only Green, Walworth, and McHenry Counties have been placed under a Flood Watch. It’s in these areas where 2″ to as much as 4″ of rain could fall. For areas along and on either side of I-88, rainfall totals could range from 1″-2″.

As the low begins to slide east of the region, rain and storm chances will lower into the overnight hours. We do look to keep a bit of cloud cover overnight, with some clearing taking place towards sunrise. Clearing will continue Tuesday morning, resulting in a less active a more sun-filled day for Tuesday. Even though we get in on a good amount of sunshine during peak-heating hours, highs will be limited to the upper 70s thanks to a lingering northerly wind.