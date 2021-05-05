ISP moves forward with 9-1-1 system upgrades

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state is overhauling its 9-1-1 system. The improvements are supposed to shorten response times while also giving police more information.

The new system allows 9-1-1 operators to pinpoint the location of a call within five meters — almost immediately. The current system relies on cell phone towers to triangulate where a call is coming from, and only gives a location within 40 meters of the call.

“It’s going to be great,” Chris Mueller with the Sangamon County 9-1-1 Operators said. “Everything we have had to do so far to upgrade our shop has made us improve here locally. We have a list of projects we recently completed and that we are still working on to get ready for this huge change.”

The new system will soon also allow people to text and send videos to 9-1-1 operators.

“This critical mission was given to the Illinois State Police because it is vital to public safety and we are getting it done. A whole generation of people grew up learning the three numbers that would bring help. With (Next Gen) 911, we’ll have expanded functionality to provide emergency response for the generation who grew up with the Internet,” said ISP Director Kelly.