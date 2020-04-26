ISP Officer released from hospital after squad car struck by negligent driver

ELGIN, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries while assisting a stranded truck tractor on Saturday around 4:40 p.m. The incident occurred on the westbound lanes of Interstate 290, east of York Road in DuPage County.

Officials say a District 2 Trooper turned his emergency lights on and positioned his squad car behind the semi-trailer, blocking the two left lanes of traffic to protect the driver.

While the trooper was inside his vehicle, a gray Nissan failed to yield and struck the rear of the squad car. The impact pushed the squad car onto the middle lane of traffic but no other drivers or vehicles were involved.

The trooper on scene was brought to a nearby hospital and released without major injuries.

Officials identified the driver of the gray Nissan as Willie E. Burr, 50, of Broadview. He was uninjured and cited for Scott’s Law violation and Driving Too Fast for Conditions.

Illinois State Police is reminding everyone the importance to “move over” when you see an emergency vehicle with lights activated.

“When you see emergency or hazard lights ahead, please move over and proceed with caution,” stated ISP District 2 Commander, Captain Michael J. Kraft. “The men and women of the ISP and other emergency personnel risk their lives daily to protect the public. Please do your part by paying attention as you drive, and obey Scott’s Law,” concluded Captain Kraft

