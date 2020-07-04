AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for 70-year-old Wilfredo L Nieves.
Nieves is a Hispanic male, who is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Nieves was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts and black sandals.
Officials say that at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nieves walked away from Homewood Suites, located at 4320 Meridian Parkway in Aurora, Illinois. Police say he has a condition that places him in danger.
Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Wilfredo Nieves should contact the Aurora Police Department at: 630 256 5000. Or contact 911.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Vehicle fire in Lee County connected to South Carolina murder suspects, police say
- ISP searching for endangered 70-year-old last seen in Aurora
- 8-year-old killed in shooting at Riverchase Galleria, 3 others injured
- Bruno the Bear makes it to Missouri on interstate trek
- WATCH: One of the largest fireworks displays in Texas
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!