ISP searching for endangered 70-year-old last seen in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for 70-year-old Wilfredo L Nieves.

Nieves is a Hispanic male, who is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Nieves was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts and black sandals.

Officials say that at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nieves walked away from Homewood Suites, located at 4320 Meridian Parkway in Aurora, Illinois. Police say he has a condition that places him in danger.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Wilfredo Nieves should contact the Aurora Police Department at: 630 256 5000. Or contact 911.

