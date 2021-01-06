‘It was your choice to drive drunk, it wasn’t his choice to die’ | Best friend of Beloit victim speaks out

BELOIT, Wis. W(WTVO) — Beloit Police arrested a woman they say cause a deadly crash Sunday night. 27-year-old Alexa Simpson was taken into custody, charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle.

The accident happened close to Fourth Street and Maple Avenue. Police tell us Simpson hit a car that pinned a 24-year-old man between the two vehicles. He was reportedly changing a tire when the accident occurred.

“He’s always been there for me, he’s actually been there for everyone,” said Chad’s friend Reed Farr.

“He was just a guy that would do anything for you.”

Reed Farr shared his devastation after losing his best friend to a drunk driver.

“With Wisconsin, it really sickens me how lenient we are with OWI and drunk driving,” he said. “It’s too much of a slap on the wrist.”

“It sickens me that all these fatalities [due to] drunk driving [and] that there’s nothing that has been done about this,” Farr added. “It was your choice to drive drunk, it wasn’t his choice to die.”

Reed and Chad have been friends for nearly 10 years.

“We would sit and talk, enjoy life. We’d make plans of different things,” he described. “We would always shoot pool, turned into a hobby. Mainly every Saturday night, Friday night we would go spend time there.”

Chad was handy when it came to cars.

“If you had a problem with your vehicle or anything like hitch a trailer he’d come over and have no problem helping at all.”

Although it comes with a cost, Farr hopes his friend’s death can serve as a reminder that it’s never okay to drink and drive.

“She wrecked every single person’s life that had a relationship with Chad. That’s a life alternating event for everyone.”

