‘It’s actually sick’: Packers receiver receives death threats after overtime loss to Colts

Green Bay Packers’ Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) fumbles a catch during the overtime of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. Indianapolis Colts’ DeForest Buckner (99) recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WFRV) – One of the Green Bay Packers’ wide receivers is reportedly receiving death threats after Sunday’s overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Marquez Valdez-Scantling took to Twitter after the game, saying, “Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help.”

Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick. I’m good. My team got my back. ✊🏾 — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) November 23, 2020

In overtime, Valdez-Scantling was stripped following a wide receiver screen, giving Indianapolis a chance to score the winning field goal.

Valdez-Scantling reigned in three receptions Sunday for 55 yards, including a 47-yard reception late in the fourth quarter to set up a game-tying field goal.

Numerous teammates took to Twitter to defend Valdez-Scantling, including wide receiver Davante Adams, offensive linemen Lucas Patrick and Elgton Jenkins, and tight end Robert Tonyan.

Been there my dawg. You know we got you! We all you need 🤞🏾 https://t.co/jGE7GB0Xbp — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) November 23, 2020

No other man I’d want on my team!!! https://t.co/y7xbCxr6vz — Lucas Patrick (@lucaspatrick62) November 23, 2020

Till the wheels fall off fam 💯❤️ https://t.co/BkNbjjF2vM — Robert Tonyan Jr. (@RobTonJr) November 23, 2020

Head coach Matt LaFleur also defended the young receiver, saying,

“I know he’s really hurting right now. He made so many plays for us and not only in the pass game but in the run game, stuff that you guys probably don’t even notice that we’re not getting the yardage that we get if he’s not blocking his ass off.

“So I can live with MVS. I’ve got more confidence in him now than probably ever. I think he continues to get better each and every day. Every time we go out there, he’s providing big plays.”

Even quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed support for Valdez-Scantling:

“I have a lot of love for Marquez. I see the guy every single day, see how much he cares about it. It happens, unfortunately. A lot of it is fundamentals, carrying the ball, but I’ve had my fair share of fumbles. It was just bad timing, obviously. … But that stuff happens. He made a big play at the end of regulation to kind of get us going on third-and-10. Disappointed for him, disappointed for us.”

The Packers will take on the 5-5 Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.