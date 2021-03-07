‘It’s bittersweet’ | Crazy Joe’s Furniture closes its doors in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline furniture store that has been around for years is closing its doors. We caught up with Crazy Joe’s Furniture, who says the pandemic is partly to blame.

After 31 years in business, Crazy Joe’s Best Deal Furniture and Mattress on State and Alpine is closing its doors.

“It’s bittersweet. I’ve been doing it for 31 years. I’m a little bit tired. It’s been enjoyable dealing with people. We’ve had great customers and the response has been good. A lot of people are sorry to see us leave,” said owner Joe Namoff.

Namoff says the pandemic was a major reason for shutting down the store.

“But with COVID, everything got disrupted. The supply chain has been terrible. Usually things that would come in 30 days would take 4 to 6 months. Prices have skyrocketed with foam and wood so it’s more difficult to obtain merchandise for the customer,” he explained.

“The demand is strong but prices have gone up so it’s tough for us and it’s really tough for the customer with the rising prices.”

It was also bittersweet for longtime employee Jose Hernandez who has worked for the company for 15 years.

“I grew up here. I’ve been here half my life basically so it’s kind of a shocker for sure,” said Hernandez. “There’s a lot of people that have seen me grow up and I’ve seen them get older too so it’s kinda bittersweet.”

For Namoff and Hernandez, the most enjoyable part of the job was the customer interactions.

“I have adults coming up to me saying ‘Oh my mom bought bunk beds for me when I was twelve’ so there are a lot of that or people that have gotten emotional about it because they’ve been shopping here for years,” said Hernandez.

As Namoff closes this chapter in his life, he says he’s excited to keep serving customers at his other location in Janesville.

“It wasn’t easy. I’m getting older and it’s time for me to kick back even though we’re closing this store we’re keeping the store in Janesville open,” Namoff explained.