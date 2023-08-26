ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) – Pets are a great addition to any home, but some Illinoisans might be curious to know if there are any animals they aren’t allowed to own as pets.

While certain animals require a permit to own, such as a raccoon, others are considered dangerous by Illinois law and are illegal to own in any capacity.

The state law specifies, “no person shall have a right of property in, keep, harbor, care for, act as custodian of or maintain in his or her possession any dangerous animal or primate except at a properly maintained zoological park, federally licensed exhibit, circus, college or university, scientific institution, research laboratory, veterinary hospital, hound running area, or animal refuge in an escape-proof enclosure.”

According to that law, these are the dangerous animals Illinoisans are not allowed to own as pets:

Lion

Tiger

Leopard

Ocelot

Jaguar

Cheetah

Margay

Mountain Lion

Lynx

Bobcat

Jaguarundi

Bear

Hyena

Wolf

Coyote