This image released by Paramount Network shows Kevin Costner in a scene from “Yellowstone.” (Paramount Network via AP)

(WTVO) — “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner is officially leaving the Western drama after the conclusion of Season 5, but with a writer’s strike underway in Hollywood, we may have seen the last of John Dutton.

The show has been the subject of rumor of an ongoing feud between Costner and series creator/writer Taylor Sheridan, according to ABC News. Costner has decided to part ways after the conclusion of Season 5, the outlet reported Thursday.

Over 12 million fans watched the November 2022 premiere of Season 5, which ended in January with a cliffhanger.

Fans are now waiting for the second part of the season, which has yet to go into production.

And now, with a writer’s strike underway in Hollywood, it’s unknown when that could ever happen, as crew members look for other work.

Sheridan, who wrote “Sicario” and “Hell or High Water,” and created the shows “Tulsa King” and “Mayor of Kingstown,” is said to have more “Yellowstone” spinoffs in the works, along with “1883” with Sam Elliot, “1923” with Harrison Ford and Dame Helen Mirren, and a new spinoff led by Matthew MacConaughey.

Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage,” Costner’s publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement.

They have two sons, ages 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter together.

It was the second marriage for Costner, 68, the Oscar and Emmy winning star of TV’s “Yellowstone” and films including “Dances With Wolves,” “The Bodyguard” and “Bull Durham.”

Costner also has four adult children from previous relationships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.