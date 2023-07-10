CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Sheepherders with the Land of Lincoln Border Collie Association were in Chillicothe Sunday for a three-day border collie timed trials event.

Trained sheepdogs and their herders competed at Three Sisters Park in a timed trial to see whose dog can get sheep in their pen the fastest.

Club Secretary Katherine Price said Chillicothe park is the most ideal place for time trials.

“It’s perfect for a dog run. We used to have one field over there which was the open field, and we decided our mission was to bring herding to everybody at all ages and enthusiasts and all levels of experience,” said Price.

The group comes to Three Sisters Park every year for the competition.