J.C. Penney to close five Illinois stores, Freeport on list

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) – J.C. Penney revealed its list of proposed stores to be closed and one Stateline location is on the chopping block.

The store announced Thursday it plans to close five Illinois locations, including the one in Freeport. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and plans to close more than 240 locations, leaving about 600 open.

A hearing with a bankruptcy judge is scheduled for June 11.

The other Illinois locations closing are in Mt. Vernon, Calumet City, Bourbonnais, and Carbondale.