Jacob Vereecken in custody for armed robbery at Rockford gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 28-year-old Jacob Vereecken, a subject with a history of violent crimes in Rockford, has been arrested again, this time for allegedly robbing a gas station on Sunday morning.

According to Rockford Police, a cashier said a man entered the Fas Fuel, at 3302 11th Street, around 3:20 a.m, armed with a silver handgun, and stole $200.

Police identified Vereecken as the suspect and arrested him on Thursday, June 18th.

Vereecken is charged with Armed Robbery.

Vereecken is a known gang member, according to police.

Vereecken was imprisoned for armed robbery to the Red Roof Inn on E. State Street on August of 2010.

He was the subject of a manhunt in the Rockford area after he did not report to the Illinois Department of Corrections in April 2018, and was arrested for allegedly strangling and beating his girlfriend later that month.

In May 2019, Vereecken was arrested for allegedly strangling and battering a woman in the 800 block of Matts Avenue.

In December of 2019, police were called to a home in the 400 block of Kennon Road where Vereecken got into a domestic situation with his mother. Police surrounded the home, but Vereecken was able to escape. He was later arrested after a tip led police to his whereabouts.

