(WTVO) — Actress Jada Pinkett Smith admitted that she and her husband Will Smith have been separated since 2016.

Pinkett Smith made the admission in an interview with NBC’s Hoda Kotb while promoting her new “no holds barred” memoir, “Worthy.”

“It was not a divorce on paper,” Kotb asked.

“Right,” Pinkett Smith said.

“…but it was a divorce,” Kotb continued.

“Divorce,” Pinkett Smith answered.

The entertainer said she and Smith had not previously gone public with the separation because “still trying to figure out between the two of us, how to be in partnership.”

The pair, who have been married since 1997, are not legally divorced.

“Why it fractured…that — that’s a lot of things … By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she says.

In 2020, singer August Alsina revealed that he had an affair with Pinkett Smith, which she confirmed to her husband in an episode of her Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.”

“I got into an entanglement with August,” Pinkett Smith said at the time.

Alsina said Smith had given Pinkett Smith permission for the affair, which Smith denied, but the couple has admitted they have a non-traditional marriage and a “life partnership.”

“I was done with your a**,” Smith said in the “Red Table Talk” episode.

“Yeah, you kicked me to the curb,” Pinkett Smith responded. “We broke up.”

Apparently, the couple never got back together, with Pinkett Smith saying the pair “live very separate lives.”

During the 2022 Academy Awards, Smith went up on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock for making a joke about Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle. She suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss.

Pinkett admitted that she thought the on-stage assault was part of a performance.

“I thought, ‘This is a skit.’ I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him,’” she recalled. “It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.”