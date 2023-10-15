(WTVO) — Jada Pinkett-Smith said she has moved out of the home she shared with Will Smith as a 50th birthday present to herself.

The actress made the revelation to The New York Times while promoting her new memoir, “Worthy.”

In an interview last week with NBC’s Hoda Kotb, Pinkett-Smith revealed she and Will Smith had been separated since 2016.

The entertainer said she and Smith had not previously gone public with the separation because “still trying to figure out between the two of us, how to be in partnership.”

The pair, who have been married since 1997, are not legally divorced.

In 2020, singer August Alsina revealed that he had an affair with Pinkett Smith, which she confirmed to her husband in an episode of her Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.”

Alsina said Smith had given Pinkett Smith permission for the affair, which Smith denied, but the couple has admitted they have a non-traditional marriage and a “life partnership.”

Apparently, the couple never got back together, with Pinkett Smith saying the pair “live very separate lives.”

During the 2022 Academy Awards, Smith went up on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock for making a joke about Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle. She suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss.