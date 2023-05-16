CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Jamie Foxx is in a Chicago rehabilitation facility recovering from an undisclosed “medical emergency,” TMZ reported Monday.

Foxx experienced a “medical complication” on April 11th, according to his family. The singer and actor was in Atlanta filming an upcoming movie before being taken to a nearby hospital.

While Foxx has kept details of his condition lowkey, a source close to Foxx told People magazine on May 5th that “Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now,” and “what happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital.”

Despite the May 5th report, Foxx’s daughter wrote last Friday that her father had “been out of the hospital for weeks” and was currently recuperating. She was spotted by TMZ this weekend visiting Foxx at a Chicago rehab facility, reportedly the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

The facility specializes in stroke recovery, as well as brain and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Foxx has been receiving treatment at the AbilityLab since late April.

Foxx is “recovering well,” sources told TMZ.