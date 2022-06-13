(NewsNation) — “We had an election, Mr. Trump lost but he refused to accept the results of the democratic process,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol held its second public, televised hearing Monday.

Former President Donald Trump “didn’t have the numbers. He went to court. He still didn’t have the numbers. He lost. But he betrayed the trust of the American people,” Thompson said. “He ignored the will of the voters. He lied to his supporters and the country.”

In the second round of a series of planned hearings, members of the committee delved deeper into the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud that fueled his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and provoked a mob of his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol.

The panel opened the hearing after a 30-minute delay as Trump’s former campaign manager Bill Stepien abruptly pulled out of testifying, citing a family emergency.

Stepien was expected to be a key witness and was originally subpoenaed for his public testimony.

The committee was told that Stepien’s wife was in labor, according to the panel’s chairman, Rep. Benny Thompson, D-Miss.

Instead of Stepien’s live testimony, the panel showed video of his previously recorded interview with the panel, given behind closed doors, about what the campaign team was telling Trump as he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien and other top aides testified that they believed the 2020 presidential race was too close to call on Election Night, but Trump nevertheless declared himself the winner.

The hearing included testimony from NewsNation’s political editor Chris Stirewalt, who was the Fox political editor leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

Rep. Thompson asked Stirewalt, “Did President Trump have any basis to declare victory on November 4, 2020?”

Stirewalt responded, “No.”

During his testimony, Stirewalt explained the term “red mirage,” where initial votes counted on election day tend to be Republican, as in-person votes are counted first. But then the vote count shifts once mail-in ballots start to be counted.

“Usually it’s election day votes that count first,” Stirewalt testified. “You expect to see the Republican with a lead, but it’s not really a lead.”

Stirewalt said it happens every time.

The next round of hearings follows a prime-time debut Thursday, as lawmakers presented testimony in an attempt to tie the Capitol Riot to Trump.

Additional witnesses Monday include election attorney Benjamin Ginsberg, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia B. J. Pak and former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt.

Pak was the top federal prosecutor in Atlanta who left his position on Jan 4, 2021, a day after an audio recording was made public in which Trump called him a “never-Trumper.”

Members of the committee said Sunday they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Trump.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the Republican vice-chair of the committee, said lawmakers will present evidence Monday showing that Trump “engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information” that the election had been stolen — even though advisers and allies told him repeatedly he had lost.

Lawmakers indicated that perhaps their most important audience member over the course of the hearings may be Attorney General Merrick Garland, who must decide whether his department can and should prosecute Trump. They left no doubt as to their own view of whether the evidence is sufficient to proceed.

“Once the evidence is accumulated by the Justice Department, it needs to make a decision about whether it can prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt the president’s guilt or anyone else’s,” Rep. Adam Schiff of California said. “But they need to be investigated if there’s credible evidence, which I think there is.”

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday the upcoming hearings will focus on Trump’s “dereliction of duty” and his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“We’ve pieced together a very comprehensive tick-tock timeline of what he did,” she said.

Committee members said they would present clear evidence that “multiple” GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., had sought a pardon from Trump, which would protect him from prosecution. Perry on Friday denied he ever did so, calling the assertion an “absolute, shameless, and soulless lie.”

Monday’s hearing takes place just days after the first in a series of hearings beginning last week that laid out the committee’s initial findings gathered over an 11-month investigation.

Thursday’s hearing lasted approximately 90 minutes and was watched by roughly 20 million people across the six major American broadcast and cable networks that aired the program.

During the prime-time hearing, Americans watched footage of violent rioters infiltrating the country’s symbol of democracy and heard testimony from a Capitol Police officer knocked unconscious and a filmmaker documenting the group who first breached Capitol security that day.

The Jan. 6 hearings have been decried as “political theater” by the GOP, and while there are some strong allegations being made by some of those testifying, the question in many viewers’ minds is whether or not any actual charges could come out of the proceedings.

The Associated Press and the Hill contributed to this report.