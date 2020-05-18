Janesville authorities search for motorcycle driver that fled from police

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville police are searching for a motorcycle driver who escaped during an attempted traffic stop.

On Saturday, officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Milton Avenue. At about 8:20 pm, a Janesville Police Officer was operating a stationary laser when he observed a motorcycle traveling faster than the posted speed limit of 40 miles per hour, estimating speeds of about 60-70 miles per hour. A traffic stop was initiated on Milton Ave near Refset Drive. The operator of the motorcycle refused to stop and continued traveling northbound on Milton Avenue at a high rate of speed. The pursuit was later terminated.

The motorcycle was a dark colored sports bike with a regular, Wisconsin motorcycle license plate, similar to “644.” The plate was mounted horizontally underneath the cowl cover/seat and appeared to be damaged and old. The operator of the motorcycle appeared to be a male, average build, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with no visible decals or writing on the back with an all-black motorcycle helmet. The helmet had a full face shield and did not have any decals or large designs on it.

If anyone has information regarding who would have been the operator of this motorcycle during this time is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636 24 hours a day. Download the FREE “P3 tips” app at the Apple store or Google play store to provide crime tips anonymously.

The Janesville Police Department will be conducting a multi-agency traffic enforcement operation this coming weekend. The deployment operation will focus on the reckless driving, speeding, and equipment violations on the Milton Avenue corridor. The Janesville Police Department is committed to enforcing the laws and preserving peace through both enforcement and education.