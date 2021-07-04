Janesville crews battle business fire on N. Washington, no one hurt

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) – Around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, Janesville Fire Department firefighters were called to the 700 block of N. Washington Street for a business fire at Denny’s Automotive and Truck Wholesale Parts.

Officials say the first crews on the scene found heavy smoke coming from a small commercial building. In 30 minutes, firefighters were able to control the flames.

The fire caused extensive heat and smoke damage to the inside of the building.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.