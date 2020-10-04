Janesville crews respond to garage fire, massive corn dryer fire on Saturday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Shortly after 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Janesville fire and police units responded to the 400 block of Glen Street for a garage fire.

Officials say that two vehicles were in the garage, which was fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire and cooled the surrounding structures.

Officials say that nearby buildings did sustain paint and siding damage but the flames did not extend.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials estimated near $60,000 in damages.

A few hours later around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, crews were called to 5343 E. County Truck MM for a corn dryer on fire. Crews requested additional resources and worked with farm personnel to put out the flames and unload the remaining corn.

No injuries were reported on scene. The incident is still under investigation.

Officials estimated the damages at over $400,000.

Metcafe Brothers Farms is assessing the damage to the equipment and the dryer.

