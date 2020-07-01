Janesville family without a home, firefighter suffers minor injuries after house fire on N. Terrace Street

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Janesville Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire at 475 N. Terrace Street in Janesville around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

There was heavy smoke visible outside the building as firefighters arrived and the residents were already evacuated. Officials say the flames were quickly extinguished.

Officials estimated $45,000 in damages.

One resident of the home was treated for smoke inhalation. One firefighter sustained minor injury.

The Red Cross is helping out the displaced family.

