Janesville felon sentenced to prison on gun charges

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — 24-year-old Deshawn Foreman was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison Friday for possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Forman led Janesville Police officers on a foot chase on July 24th, 2019, during which he dropped a .45 caliber magazine. He escaped, but was seen the following day driving toward the Town of Beloit.

Foreman then abandoned the vehicle and hid for several hours in a wooded residential area. Police found him pointing a .45 caliber Glock firearm at them. He was taken into custody.

Police say Foreman was on state supervision for burglary at the time.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

