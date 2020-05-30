Janesville fire crews respond to house fire on Willard Ave.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO)–The Janesville Fire Department responded to a house fire on 1518 S. Willard Ave. at 11:52 p.m. on Friday, May 29.

Officials say they arrived witnessing fire blazing in the back bedroom. With the help of Milton Fire Department and Alliant shutting off natural gas, the fire was extinguishsed in over twenty minutes.

While the fire was contained to the bedroom, heat and smoke damage spread to other areas of the house.

Five people were evacuated, and only one suffered minor injuries. None were transported to the hospital.

Cost of damages is yet to be determined, and the investigation is still ongoing.

