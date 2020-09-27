Janesville Fire invites community to ‘Chalk the Walk’ for fire safety

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Although schools are a lot different this year, fire crews in Janesville still want to make sure you know how to stop, drop, and roll.

In an effort to continue to teach kids fire safety, Janesville Fire hosted ‘Chalk the Walk.’ The community was invited out to come decorate the sidewalk with fire safety messages on Sunday.

“With COVID and the way schools have been reopening, closing, social distancing, we also decided to respect that the school district is doing trying to keep everyone socially distanced so we made the determination not to go into the classrooms this year and we were looking for alternative events,” said Janesville Fire Marshal Sue North.

Officials say they’ll pick 10 photos from all of the artwork to put on a billboard.

