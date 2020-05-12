Janesville K-9 Fred gets help with his cancer treatment from non-profit organization

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — They say dogs are man’s best friend, but for one Janesville police officer has more than a typical bond with his K-9 Fred.

“Probably one of the hardest things I’ll have to deal with in my career as a police officer is losing my partner,” Officer Drew Severson said.

Officer Severson has been working with his K-9 Fred for five years. Last year, Fred was diagnosed with lymphoma. Fred recently started chemotherapy after his cancer came back.

“It’s probably one of the hardest things I’ve had to deal with it’s a gut punch hearing that from the doctor and they didn’t sugar coat it. They told me exactly what it was [and] I immediately got emotional; it was upsetting,” Officer Severson added. “All this time and training and everything we put into this could be coming to an end and we don’t know when that is.”

There’s when a non-profit, Czar’s Promise stepped in to help. Beth Viney is familiar with the loss of an animal companion, as her dog Czar passed away from cancer in 2013. She created the organization in 2018 with the promise to financially help families going through similar situations.

“That bond between humans and their companion animals is immesurable and any more time that we can help provide is a win,” Viney explained.

Czar’s Promise helped cover a majority of Fred’s chemotherapy treatments and even though he’s undergoing treatment now, it’s business as usual as he continues to work with his partner.

Officer Severson says Fred is still always by his side 24/7, and will always be valuable to the department.

“In his short time here, in 4 and 1/2 years, he’s done more than I could ever imagine and I hope he continues to do that for the rest of his life time here,” Officer Severson admitted.

Czar’s Promise is also assisting another K-9 from Manitowoc County in Wisconsin. For more details about how you can get involved, click here.

