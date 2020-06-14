Janesville man allegedly pulls gun on family at park over unleashed dog

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — On Sunday around 12:30 p.m., officers with the Janesville PD responded to Ice Age Trail on Janesville’s northwest side after a man reportedly threatened a family with a gun.

The family was out for a walk with their dog and one month old baby when the suspect approached them about their pet, which was not on a leash. As the male victim was trying to secure the dog, the suspect pointed a handgun at them, threatening to kill all of them.

Officials say the man ran on foot towards Riverside Park. With the assistance of Rock County Sheriff deputies and bystanders who were golfing, the suspect was tracked and apprehended near the pavilion at the entrance to Riverside Park.

Police found the man in possession of a gun as described by the victims.

Robert T. Baker, 73, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Recklessly Endangering Safety.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

