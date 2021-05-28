Janesville man arrested, accused of holding a woman at gunpoint inside an Illinois motel

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A Janesville man is arrested in Kankakee after police say he held a woman at gunpoint inside a motel room.

According to the Kankakee Sheriff, deputies responded to a kidnapping report at a Kankakee motel around 4 a.m. Friday morning.

The alleged female victim, who was bound at the ankles, told deputies she was able to escape and called 911 from a motel several blocks away.

Danny Parnell, 45, was found unconscious inside the motel room.

Parnell is being held in the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee on $1,000,000 bond.

He is charged with Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, Aggravated Kidnapping with a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Parnell is also wanted on a Wisconsin warrant.

The case is still under investigation.