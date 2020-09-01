Janesville man arrested after string of car burglaries in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — On August 27th while on patrol, Rockton police officers saw a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of N. Blackhawk Boulevard in Rockton.

During a traffic stop, officers located stolen property that had been reportedly taken from vehicles at several locations in Winnebago County.

The driver was later identified as 30-year-old Austin C. Smith of Janesville, Wisconsin.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau conducted an investigation and determined the items were taken during several burglaries on Watts Avenue.

Smith was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail. He is facing three counts of Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property.

Law enforcement officials remind everyone to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables before leaving it unattended.

