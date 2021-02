JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Janesville police officers conducted a traffic stop on S. Jackson Street near Riverside Drive.

After the driver, 42-year-old Mickey R. Ploof, showed signs of impairment, he was arrested.

Authorities say that Ploof has 4 prior OWI convictions and was currently out on bond for a previous OWI 5 Offense.

Ploof is facing charges of OWI 5th Offense, Operating While Suspended, and Bail Jumping. He is being held at the Rock County Jail.