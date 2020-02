ROCK COUNTY , Wis. (WTVO) – A Janesville man is in trouble with the law again.

A Rock County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over Edward Lund, 59, on January 4th for a registration violation. Lund’s license plate reportedly was improperly displayed. The deputy let Lund out of the car to show him, but then smelled alcohol.

Lund underwent a field sobriety test. He’s now charged with an OWI. Prior to this charge, he’d been convicted six times for OWI. He was taken to the Rock County Jail.