Janesville man charged with domestic violence, arson

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — 57-year-old Raymond Gross was arrested Monday after allegedly barricading himself into a home and setting it on fire following a domestic violence situation.

Janesville Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Cherry Street around 3:11 a.m. for a report of “a person that was out of control.”

When officers arrived, Gross allegedly came out of the house armed with a knife. Gross disobeyed officers’ commands, police said, and went back inside the residence.

Police set up a perimeter around the house and made contact with Gross via a phone and intercom. During that time, police say they saw a fire inside one of the bedrooms, and the house began filling with smoke.

At that point, Gross came out of the house and was arrested, police said.

The Janesville Fire Department arrived and put out the fire, which is estimated to have caused $15,000 in damage.

Gross was charged with Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence, Criminal Damage to Property, Failure to Comply with Officers, and Arson.

He was taken to the Rock County Jail.

