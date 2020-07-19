Janesville man hits two parked cars, charged with 6th OWI

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — On Saturday night at 11:57 p.m., Janesville police officers responded to a traffic accident near 2204 Bond Place in Janesville. Officials say that Andrew J. Stacy was driving a vehicle and struck two parked vehicles that were unoccupied.
Witnesses say they saw Stacy get out of the vehicle and run away. When officers caught up to Stacy, they say he showed signs of impairment and failed the ensuing sobriety test.
Stacy, 41, was arrested for his 6th Offense OWI and transported to the Rock County Jail. He is also charged with Hit & Run to an Unattended Vehicle and Operating with a Revoked Drivers License.
