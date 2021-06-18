Janesville man injured in rollover crash has died, medical examiner says

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner says Elliot Jaime Jaramillo, 24, has died following a rollover crash in Janesville last Friday.

According to Janesville Police, patrol officers heard the crash around 2:18 a.m., behind Pine Tree Plaza at 2900 Deerfield Drive.

Jaramillo was ejected from the rolled over vehicle. Officers began administering life-saving measures until the paramedics arrived and took him to Mercy Hospital. He died three days later.

Police say alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.