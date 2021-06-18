Janesville man injured in rollover crash has died, medical examiner says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner says Elliot Jaime Jaramillo, 24, has died following a rollover crash in Janesville last Friday.

According to Janesville Police, patrol officers heard the crash around 2:18 a.m., behind Pine Tree Plaza at 2900 Deerfield Drive.

Jaramillo was ejected from the rolled over vehicle. Officers began administering life-saving measures until the paramedics arrived and took him to Mercy Hospital. He died three days later.

Police say alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories