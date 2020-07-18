Janesville PD asks for help identifying Walgreens robbery suspect

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Walgreens located at 1740 Center Avenue in Janesville Friday night.

Police say they responded to the call around 9:40 p.m. When they arrived, they learned a robbery suspect displayed a screwdriver to a store employee and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officials say that a K9 officer tracked the scent of the suspect. Investigators say that the man ran west on Conde Street and was picked up by an unknown vehicle parked in the area.

The man is described as having a medium build, wearing a baseball hat, and wearing black shorts and shirt. Officials say he may or may not have a beard.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone who has information is encouraged to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636,

