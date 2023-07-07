JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police arrested a 56-year-old man on drunk driving charges Thursday after he reportedly crashed into multiple vehicles before smashing into a house.

According to officials, police were called to a reported hit and run at the intersection of Delevan Drive and Beloit Avenue, in which a red Ford F150 pickup was involved.

Officers later spotted the vehicle near Pontiac Drive and Blackbridge Road and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled. Later, when the truck turned north on Claremont Drive from Randolph Road the driver failed to navigate the T intersection at Lucerne and blasted through the intersection and smack into an occupied house.

Chad Measner was arrested at the scene. He was charged with Recklessly Endangering Safety, Fleeing an Officer, Hit and Run, and Operating While Intoxicated.

The Janesville Fire Department and the city’s building inspector were called out to ensure the safety of the house.

No one was injured in the incidents.