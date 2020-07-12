Janesville PD investigate after body found near Pierce Street

JANESVILLE (WTVO) — On Sunday, Police were called after a report of a body found in a wooded area in Janesville.
According to ABC affiliate WKOW, a call came in around 2:00 p.m. from someone reporting they saw a possible body in the wooded area near the intersection of Pierce Street and Burbank Avenue in Janesville.
Janesville Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.
