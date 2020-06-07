Janesville PD looking for teenager wanted for Conde Street shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — After responding to a report of shooting at the 1900 block of Conde Street on Saturday, Janesville Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect.
17-year-old Kenan L. Clemons is wanted on the charge of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide.
Clemons is 6 foot tall and thin built with short, braided hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and dark colored pants.
Investigators said they have reviewed video evidence and interviewed witnesses.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on your smart phone.
