Janesville PD looking for teenager wanted for Conde Street shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — After responding to a report of shooting at the 1900 block of Conde Street on Saturday, Janesville Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect.

17-year-old Kenan L. Clemons is wanted on the charge of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide.

Clemons is 6 foot tall and thin built with short, braided hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

Investigators said they have reviewed video evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on your smart phone.

