Janesville Police catch serial burglar in stolen car

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say they were able to arrest a suspect in a series of thefts and burglaries throughout the city.

According to police, a white Mitsubishi Lancer was reported stolen from the area of 300 W. Milwaukee Street on May 12th, and was spotted several times throughout the city over the next several days.

Police say the Street Crimes Unit started a grid search of Janesville on May 16th, and located the vehicle in the 2700 block of W. Court Street around 3:50 p.m., while the driver was in the process of committing a theft.

Officers were able to take Patrick Ryan, 46, from Milton, into custody. Police say they a large amount of stolen property in the vehicle, some of which has been returned to the owners, but officials say there is still property whose owner(s) have not been identified.

Ryan was charged with OWI, Operating a Motor Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent, Burglary, Theft and Receiving Stolen Property. Police say Ryan was on probation at the time of his arrest.

He is being held at the Rock County Jail.