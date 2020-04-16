Janesville Police looking for help identifying suspects after CVS robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police responded to a robbery incident at the CVS Pharmacy incident at 1700 Milton Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. Two African American male suspects entered the store and took a few items up to the cash register.

Police say a disturbance ensued and they assaulted and tackled the clerk to the ground. They took an undisclosed amount of cash along with other items in the store.

The two suspects fled out the business and headed south. They got into a vehicle described as being similat to a gold colored Pontiuac Grand Prix. Witnesses say the car had rust on it.

The store surveillance camera caught images of the two susepcts. Janesville PD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)755-3100, Rock County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (608)757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at (608)758-3636.

