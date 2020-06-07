Janesville Police looking for suspect who robbed Quick Mart gas station

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the JR QuickMart on Midland Road around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials say the suspect demanded money from the cashier and motioned that he was armed. He took an unknown amount of money before running towards Baymont Inn.

Police believe the man is in his mid 20’s and around 5’9″ with a medium build.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.

MORE HEADLINES: