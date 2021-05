UPDATE: The boy has been reunited with his family, officials say. The department thanked the public for their help.

ORIGINAL:

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police need your help reuniting a boy with his parents/guardians.

Officials say around 9:40pm a patrolling Janesville Police Officer located a special needs child wandering in the area of W. Milwaukee St and S. Jackson St.





If you have any information please contact non-emergency police dispatch at 608-757-2244.