JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a driver in a black Hummer with flashing blue and red lights attempted to pull a woman over, but officials say he was not a legitimate police officer.

According to police, the woman was driving on Center Avenue near Rockport Road around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the vehicle attempted to stop her.

She said the Hummer SUV had chrome around the front headlamps with the flashing lights, but they were mounted near the headlamps of the vehicle. From her rearview mirror, she could tell the driver was a white male.

The woman called the police, who verified the individual was not a law enforcement officer, police said.

Police say if you are being pulled over by an unmarked car, to call 911 from your cellphone and ask the dispatch officer to verify you are being pulled over by a law enforcement officer before you stop or get out of your vehicle.