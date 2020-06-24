Janesville to re-open several outdoor recreation facilities

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, the City of Janesville Recreation Division announced its plan to re-open several recreation faculties previously closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The re-openings include Riverside Park Splash Pad, the Town Square Bubbler, and Lions Beach. These facilities are open as of June 24th. There are no lifeguards on duty.

Lions Beach is open daily from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. through September 8. The Riverside Park Splash Pad is open daily from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. through September 13. The Bubbler in the Town Square is open daily from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. through September 13. All areas are free to the public.

The Ice Arena will re-open on Sunday, June 28 for small group rentals.

Officials also listed the following recommendations:

Stay home if ill

Wash hands before and after use

Bring sanitizer from home and use regularly

Practice social distancing

No large groups

Limit capacity to 25 patrons on the Splash Pad and Bubbler at one time

For additional questions contact the Recreation Division at (608) 755-3030.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

