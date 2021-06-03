Janesville workers to lose jobs as company moves manufacturing to Mexico

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than 150 employees of a Janesville company could be out of a job after the 100 year old company decided to move its manufacturing division to Mexico.

Hufcor, Inc. has been in Janesville for more than a century, but it has filed paperwork with the State of Wisconsin, announcing they will cease manufacturing operations at the facility, which would put 166 people out of work.

The company manufactures partitions and glass walls.

On Thursday, some of Hufcor’s workers held a rally outside the plant, on 2101 Kennedy Road, saying they found out about the company’s plans just this week.

Union representatives and employees are demanding the private equity parent company that owns Hufcor, OpenGate, keep the plant and jobs in Janesville.

“Now, here I face my second job loss in the last 21 years, due to greed, due to investment companies that want to flip companies over and move them overseas. It’s nothing but greed and it’s destroying the middle class of the United States of America,” said employee Jerry Huffer.

An exact termination date has not yet been given.

Hufcor blamed “significant negative economic effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic” for its decision, and said in a statement: “To ensure HUFCOR’s survival and long-term viability, the difficult decision was made to relocate manufacturing to an alternate facility while keeping the customer operations teams, and the global research, development and test center in Janesville.”