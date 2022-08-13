JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old teen was arrested early Saturday after breaking into a bar and Blain’s Farm + Fleet, police said.

At 2:58 a.m., Janesville Police officers were called to investigate a burglary at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar, at 2601 Morse Street. As they arrived, dispatch alerted them to another commercial burglary alarm at Blain’s Farm + Fleet, at 2421 Humes Road.

Police set up a perimeter around the building and a team of officers, including a K9, went inside and found the suspect.

He was charged with Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and Possession of an Electric Weapon.

Police say video surveillance linked the suspect to both crimes.

He was taken to the Rock County Youth Services Center.