JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — First responders were able to rescue a 63-year-old woman from the Rock River on Thursday.

According to the Janesville Fire Department, authorities were called to the Centerway Bridge around 1:40 p.m., where the woman was seen clinging to a safety cable that spanned the river under the bridge.

Janesville Police officers, who were first on the scene, were able to throw her a rope until the fire department arrived with a life jacket. Once she was secured, a fire department boat was able to pull her in and get her to a waiting ambulance, officials said.

She was treated at St. Mary’s Hospital for non-life threatening issues, authorities said.